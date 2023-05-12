Blac Chyna Compares Face Before & After Getting Fillers Dissolved

Blac Chyna is proving just how much change she’s gone through! Sorry, we guess we should say Angela White is proving it!

The reality star has been on a beauty journey removing all the artifice from her look, transforming herself back into her most natural beautiful self. Back in March she shared with fans the process of removing the fillers she’d gotten in her face. It made a difference right away — but not so much as it did over time.

On Friday morning, after celebrating her birthday, the former OnlyFans model took to Instagram once again to look back on just how far she’s come.

Related: Blac Chyna Secretly Hit With HUGE Tax Lien — She Hadn’t Paid In YEARS!

The post began with multiple recent pics from the red carpet — before the procedure to get rid of the facial fillers — then a fresh new video taken that very morning. After thanking all her fans for the bday wishes, she got to business, looking back on the photos. She said from her bed, with no makeup, no nothing:

“I was looking at old pictures, you guys… That face was looking crazy. Like, that first picture — that was a few months before I took out all the filler.”

She then posed up a storm real quick, showing her face from every angle. She declared:

“I look so much better. Ladies, that ain’t the way! Look at my lips! My lips went down. Thank god.”

She’s so right! She looks AMAZING! We’re happy for her that she was able to figure out what worked for her. She seems happy, confident — and with nothing but her naturally radiant face. She added:

“I love you guys, please don’t ever do the fillers — it is not worth it.”

This, as we mentioned, is not the first time she’s tried to ward other young women from getting the procedures she had done. Back in March she admitted that while she hadn’t gone for a Brazilian butt-lift, she had gotten silicone injections in her booty — and it was a huge regret! She warned:

“I just want all the ladies out there to know: do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.”

It’s sad but true. You may have recently heard the shocking story of the death of Kim Kardashian lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani, who suffered a cardiac arrest during surgery. It turned out the procedure was backroom butt injections, likely silicone like Chyna got.

It’s not her place or ours to tell you what you need to feel confident — but please, please, no matter what you do stay safe! And remember you’re probably a LOT more beautiful to others than you see yourself! It was true for Angela. BTW, happy birthday, gurl!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Blac Chyna/Instagram.]