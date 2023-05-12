Woman Arrested In Kim Kardashian Lookalike's Suspicious Death!

We learned late last month of the tragic death of a model known for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian. But her incredibly young passing was not a blameless accident…

OnlyFans model Christina Ashten Gourkani, better known as Ashten G, died after going into cardiac arrest during surgery, per the GoFundMe page set up by her family. The surgery, as it turns out, was for a Brazilian butt-lift. And unfortunately it was what’s known as a backroom surgery — not performed in a licensed medical facility and, apparently in this case, not by a licensed doctor!

According to online records, the woman who performed the procedure was arrested just hours later. Florida native Vivian Alexandra Gomez, 50, was caught at the Fort Lauderdale Airport just after having landed on April 20. She’s currently being held without bond, awaiting extradition to Burlingame, CA, where the alleged crime took place — in a hotel room.

Gomez has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license, both serious felonies. The police records have been sealed, but San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe is speaking on record about it. He told his local paper, the Daily Post, that Ashten had hired Gomez for the butt-lift procedure in an attempt to further accentuate her curves. Gomez allegedly gave Ashten “several injections” of an unknown cosmetic agent into her posterior. It was probably mostly silicone, though a toxicology report is pending.

So how would silicone kill her? Dr. Michael K. Obeng, a board certified plastic surgeon, explained to People that any injection of a foreign substance can be dangerous:

“Most of these illegal injections are made with silicone, and silicone or any foreign substance can migrate within the body, which can lead to infection and hardness over time, deforming parts of the body. And as with any injection, it can go into your bloodstream. And if it gets in the bloodstream, it can block the blood vessels and cause necrosis [or dead tissue]. So that’s a huge danger.”

And of course, poorly performed injections of even safe materials like saline can be dangerous — which is why you should never get them done by anyone without a license.

We don’t know the exact timeline of events, but we do know that during or immediately after the procedure, Ashten went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately they were unable to save her. It’s unclear at this time if Gomez was already in Florida because she fled after her patient passed away or if she was simply returning home.

We’ll keep you up to date on these charges — and any more which end up getting filed against Gomez.

[Image via Christina Ashten Gourkani/Instagram/Broward County Sheriff’s Office.]