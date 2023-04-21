Blac Chyna Secretly Hit With HUGE California Tax Lien -- She Hadn't Paid In YEARS!

Remember how Blac Chyna admitted on the record last April that she hadn’t been paying her taxes for years?! Yeah, that didn’t just disappear…

For those who missed it, last spring, when her $108 million civil lawsuit against the KarJenner fam was winding its way through court, the former Rob & Chyna star revealed during testimony that she hadn’t been keeping up (obligatory pun!) with her tax obligations. And now, that little reveal has come back to bite her — HARD!

According to The US Sun, the 34-year-old star was handed a massive $340,000 tax lien from the state of California back in late January of this year. That outlet reported on the presence of tax records which indicated Chyna was “slapped with a tax lien for $348,072.00 for the years 2019 to 2021.” Not exactly chump change!!

That lien had been a long time in the making. Per the news org, Chyna was first handed that official summons from California’s Franchise Tax Board back on January 25 regarding several years of unpaid back taxes. The document points to Chyna’s office address on Calabasas Road in the far northwestern part of El Lay. And it specifically names several of her businesses — beauty biz Lashed Cosmetics, hair extension brand Hearts Pure, and clothing line Blac Chyna Closet — as entities involved in the tax troubles.

Ouch!

But to Chyna’s credit, it would seem she addressed the tax bill VERY quickly. The news org reported on Thursday night that the lien was “released” by the state government on February 4. So, in a little less than ten days, she appears to have paid off the fine and gotten squared away with Uncle Sam once again.

Plus, the media outlet also now reports word from insiders that the star “aims to file her taxes on time in the future.” Good for her, then. That’s a wise move!!!

Of course, all this comes amid Chyna’s overall reinvention and rejuvenation. As we’ve been reporting for weeks now, Dream Kardashian‘s momma dropped her OnlyFans account, dissolved all of her facial fillers, pulled out her silicone injections and implants, and transformed back into Angela Renée White — her given name — rather than the famous persona of Blac Chyna.

She’s had an inspiring run in recent months with those moves to get back to a more natural state. Say what you will about her history with ex Rob Kardashian and his famous family, but we love to see a heartfelt comeback!

The timing of these tax troubles is interesting in the context of Chyna’s comeback, too. After all, if she paid out these back taxes to the Golden State in early February, that would mean she got squared away with them just weeks before cutting out OnlyFans income, along with her past cosmetic procedures and beauty moves.

So in a lot of ways, Chyna has made 2023 a true year of renewal and return. Tax return! Can’t hate that part of it!

What do U make of her tax troubles, Perezcious readers? Sounds to us like she’s back to square one with the gov, at least. Right?!

