BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Deliver Delicious Ice Cream In Sweet New Music Video!

So icy!!

BLACKPINK is serving up a sweet treat with the hotly-anticipated release of their new single Ice Cream featuring Selena Gomez! The K-pop group dropped the official music video Thursday night, letting fans whet their appetite with the delicious vibes.

Selly fit right in, serving up her Serendipity ice cream collab Cookies & Cream Remix in her Selpink truck while rocking the most sugary pinup outfit! Of course, Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo delivered their chilly treat of a track complete with sexy choreography!

We can’t get enough! Trust us, you’ll want double-dip and keep this video on repeat!! Watch it (above)!