Selena Gomez Chokes Up Talking About Justin Bieber On Her Cooking Show (And He’s Prob Watching)!

Selena Gomez’s virtual cooking show is getting juicy!

In a new episode of HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, the 28-year-old superstar got choked up while addressing the obsession surrounding her love life; and while she didn’t name names, it was pretty obvious she was talking about her ex, Justin Bieber!

The moment came when the Lose You to Love Me songstress was making a roast chicken and bruschetta with restauranteurs and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. Shook asked the actress whether she cares “about people’s reviews and what they write,” to which Selly replied:

“I guess I’ll just speak on comments in general. No, it does not help me in any way. I think the things that I do read that are helpful for me, are when it comes to my charity work.”

The Disney alum then explained that she doesn’t like it when people focus solely on her love life, adding:

“The part that frustrates me is, when people think of me… do they just think of me as, ‘Oh, that girl who was with that person’ and that’s it?”

“That person” is likely a reference to Biebs, whom Selena had an on-off-again relationship with from 2011 to 2018.

The Monte Carlo actress started to tear up as she continued:

“I would be devastated if people think that because I’ve worked so hard to not be that but to be, you know… Sorry, I’m getting emotional.”

Blame it on the onions, gurl!

Dotolo tried to console his misty-eyed student, telling her:

“Knowing that you come from that place made it so easy for us to do this.”

Honestly, it was so brave of Selena to open up like this on her show — especially considering there’s a chance Justin himself has been watching!

As we reported, the Purpose singer recently shared a snap of his HBO Max watchlist, and fans lost it when they noticed that Selena + Chef was visible on the top of the screen. Now, Selena’s series wasn’t shown in JB’s “Continue Watching” list, meaning he probably hasn’t actually given the series a watch, but it’s included in a list of shows recommended for him by the streamer, so odds are he’ll tune in at some point (if he hasn’t yet)!

In the meantime, we can’t wait for Selena to serve up more delish meals — and raw moments — on her show!

