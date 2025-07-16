Got A Tip?

Is Blake Lively Coming For Critics Just To Draw Out Anonymous It Ends With Us Crew Who Have Spoken Out Against Her?!

Blake Lively wants NAMES!!! That’s at least what it seems like!

By now we’ve all heard the Betty Buzz founder is coming for independent creators who’ve publicly spoken out against her. She seems to think her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni has paid or otherwise influenced a selection of said creators to back him and oppose her… and she’s been taking legal action.

Yeah…

She’s also coming for Candace Owens, Lauren Neidigh, Andy Signore, and others… The latter of which thinks he knows exactly why.

On July 3, Blake issued a subpoena to Google demanding at least 16 creators submit their email, phone number, physical address, and even CREDIT CARD INFO for their premium accounts dating back to May 2024! We’re serious! Though we wish we weren’t!

Signore told DailyMail.com on Tuesday:

“It’s shocking to be honest. Not because I have anything to hide, but because she thinks she can just bully and intimidate independent journalists. I won’t let her. My lawyers and I will be fighting all of it.”

Neidigh, for her part, could hardly believe the notice when she received it. She told the outlet:

“When I first got the email, I was so shocked. I had a couple of my lawyer friends look at it. I was like, what do I even do about this? Now we’ve determined this is real and not a scam, I intend to file my own motion to quash and fight her myself.”

YouTube itself has since confirmed the legal notices to be true. See (below):

On Signore’s YouTube channel, he’s openly criticized Blake and has even begun production on a documentary on the It Ends with Us debacle tentatively titled, It Ends With Justice. In said doc, he interviews several members of the film’s production team — all of whom chose to remain anonymous out of fear of being blacklisted by Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds. He told DM:

“Aside from my reporting on Popcorned Planet, I am also directing a documentary: It Ends With Justice. In it we located and spoke to various crew members from IEWU anonymously. These crew members were disgusted by what Blake was putting out in the press about the filming, and they wanted to share their side. But they are terrified of being blacklisted by Ryan, CAA etc.”

He continued:

“So, they appeared anonymously, blurred and with masks on to protect their identities. I believe Blake and Ryan want those sources. I will not betray those sources.”

So she’s going through ALL THIS to try and allegedly silence the people who WERE on set… The people who DID see exactly what went down between her and Justin? YEESH. Signore added:

“This machine is terrifying. They are shady. They clearly will do anything to mess with us. It is unnerving what they will do.”

Do YOU think Baldoni and his team are paying everyone who’s saying they don’t believe Blake? What are your thoughts here? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS & Popcorned Planet/YouTube, Lauren Neidigh/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 16, 2025 07:00am PDT

