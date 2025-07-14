Blake Lively Scores ANOTHER Win -- Deposition In Justin Baldoni Case Will Be Held On Her Terms!

Blake Lively has gained the upper hand! Again!

Over the weekend, the It Ends with Us star requested to have her upcoming deposition take place at her lawyer’s office in NYC rather than at Justin Baldoni’s attorney’s… And despite the Jane the Virgin alum’s attempt to put a stop to it, Blake has gotten her way.

Related: Donald Trump DOUBLES DOWN On Burying Epstein Scandal In INSANE Post Accusing Obama!

On Monday, Judge Lewis Liman approved Blake’s request to hold the deposition on HER turf to avoid a paparazzi spectacle… Even though as Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman pointed out, the offices are just one mile apart. In his filing to oppose Blake’s request on Sunday, Freedman argued:

“Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court. Lively is bound by the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure like every litigant…”

Hmmm. We guess she isn’t “like every litigant” after all!

According to Variety, Liman also ordered Justin’s lawyers to turn in a list of attendees by noon on Tuesday. This ain’t gonna help the rumors that Judge Liman is in Blake’s back pocket…

Thoughts??

[Images via ELLE UK/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]