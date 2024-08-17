Ryan Reynolds Cheated On Scarlett Johansson & Blake Lively KILLED The Story, Claims NYT Bestselling Author!

Another day, another example of Blake Lively being a secret mean girl?

For over a decade fans have wondered if Blake was the reason for Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson‘s split. They met on the set of Green Lantern while Ryan and ScarJo were still married. (Blake was also with someone else — she was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.)

So the official line has always been that they did not get together then. Ryan and Scarlett ended their marriage, Blake and Penn broke up. And even then Blake and Ryan didn’t jump right into a relationship together, starting off on a double date where they were both with other people. Ryan told EW in 2016:

“We were buddies then. I remember it was funny because, for about a year after ‘Green Lantern’ had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl.”

Then out of nowhere lightning struck and they realized they were meant for one another. Perfect — and with absolutely no overlap. Or… was there??

Now that everyone is spilling their Blake Lively mean girl moments, a best-selling author has now dropped the claim Ryan DID cheat on ScarJo with Blake! And reporters found out! But you know how Blake deals with journalists… They didn’t stand a chance.

Cat Marnell, an acclaimed writer for XoJane, Vice, Glamour, and more, clearly isn’t scared anymore! The author of NY Times Bestseller How To Murder Your Life, dropped the bombshell allegation on X (Twitter) on Thursday:

“Fun fact Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds hooked up when RR was still married to ScarJo, and holed up in a NOLA hotel room during the green lantern”

OMG! Wow.

OK, first of all New Orleans is absolutely where they filmed Green Lantern. If they were hooking up then — as many have surmised over the years — no question that was cheating! And if so, that means anything else they’ve said over the years about just being friends then was a lie!

So how did they keep it under wraps?? They very nearly didn’t she continued:

“US Weekly had discovered this, & their beauty editor would tell us this at events & abt how RR&BL teams’ threats squashed the story”

In a subsequent tweet Cat also confirmed the Us Weekly beauty editor she was talking about was none other than Gwen Flamberg. Damn!

OK, OK, OK. These aren’t randos, these are real celeb beat reporters who would have the goods on a story that got killed! For Cat to come out and say Ryan and Blake’s teams bullied them into not doing the story is SO WILD!!! She even used the word “threats”!

E! did hint at something at the time, writing that Ryan had not been “up to wedding vow snuff” while on the Louisiana set. But that quickly went away and got replaced by the more palatable story. We guess Blake’s team got to them, too?

So why now? Has it been long enough no one fears retribution? Or more likely the tide of public opinion has turned so much on Blake that no one cares what she says now?? Wow. We wonder if ScarJo will come out and say something. Or Penn!

Do YOU buy this, Perezcious readers? Have you always believed Ryan cheated, and his and Blake’s relationship was based on a lie?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/Nikki Nelson/WENN.]