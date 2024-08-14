Journalist Says 2016 Interview With Blake Lively Made Her Feel So ‘Uncomfortable’ She Wanted To Quit Her Job! YIKES!

This is not a good look for Blake Lively…

With the release of her new film, It Ends with Us, the actress has caught a lot of flak online for how she handled the promo for a movie about domestic violence so far. Then, there are all the rumors about her feud with director and co-star Justin Baldoni. Reports dropped claiming he was “marginal abusive,” created an “extremely difficult” work environment, and more. However, many vocal fans don’t buy that he was at fault here, especially when he’s spent most of his solo promo talking about the film’s serious subject matter. So, Blake also received a lot of negative comments regarding their feud. And she is now getting a whole lot more — for a completely different reason!

The drama surrounding her latest movie led journalist Kjersti Flaa to upload an interview to YouTube over the weekend that she had with the Gossip Girl alum in 2016 that was so “uncomfortable” it made her want to quit her job! She wrote in the caption:

“Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced. Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?”

The Woody Allen film came out in July 2016, so the interview most likely happened around that time — meaning two months after she revealed her second pregnancy. But when Kjersti congratulated Blake on her “little bump” at the start, she seemingly took offense as she sarcastically replied:

“Congrats on your little bump.”

Mind you, Kjersti was not pregnant at the time. Sooo it really seems like Blake just body-shamed her in response…

As Blake and Kjersti laughed, Parker tried to ease the tension by showing off her “bump”… her butt. The co-stars went on to gush about Dazed and Confused star’s “lovely lady lumps” as the journalist just awkwardly sat there. Ouch. Not a great start. And things continued to go downhill from there. Kjersti went on to talk about Café Society, praising how “visually amazing” the film was (which is set in the 1930s, FYI). She then asked:

“Did you guys love wearing those kinds of clothes?”

Parker started to answer the question. However, Blake immediately interrupted to say to the actress:

“Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes?”

To which Kjersti responded:

“I would.”

Blake ignored her comment, though. Instead, she continued to speak and look only at Parker while they discussed the clothes the men wore in the movie, fully excluding Kjersti from the conversation. And once the interview was over, Blake and Parker rolled their eyes as she left the room. Damn. Watch the video (Below):

That was one of the most awkward four minutes ever! Kjersti noted in the comments that she met Blake again after this brutal encounter — and it was not a great experience, either! She said:

“Next time I met her I entered the interview room after another guy who right after got his interview confiscated.”

Yeesh! In the comments section, many social users slammed Blake for her “rude” and “uncalled for” behavior. See the reactions (below):

Blake may want to hire a crisis PR manager soon — just like Justin! She needs all the help she can get to turn around the public’s opinion about her right now! Oof! What are YOUR reactions to the interview, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

