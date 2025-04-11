Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni!

Blake Lively is determined to see her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni through to the bitter end!

On Friday, a source told People that the 37-year-old actress has “no regrets” about suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director over allegations of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Not even with all the backlash she has faced since August last year! In fact, says the insider, she expected to get hate online, so that didn’t stop her from taking legal action — nor will it get her to back down! To her, this is about standing up to “injustice.” The source explained:

“This wasn’t a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be. But she can’t go through life knowing she didn’t stand up to something she believed was wrong.”

We bet Blake low-key regrets taking on the movie in the first place, though, right?

Another reason the Gossip Girl alum doesn’t regret the suit? She’s trying to set an example for her daughters, 10-year-old James, 8-year-old Inez, and 5-year-old Betty. The insider added:

“As a mom, she never wants her daughters to stay silent in the face of injustice.”

While Blake and Justin wait for their trial to begin next year, she plans to prioritize her girls, her 2-year-old son Olin, and of course her hubby, Ryan Reynolds. They said:

“Right now she’s taking it one day at a time and staying focused on her No. 1 priority: her family.”

But will Blake continue to feel this way as the legal battle carries on? She does have a long road ahead of her, and their drama keeps getting nastier and nastier by the day! That is a lot of stress to take on! Plus, there doesn’t seem to be any hope of a settlement anytime soon — if ever! Some experts have said they expect an agreement before the trial begins in March 2026, but Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman seems adamant that they will not settle. No matter what, he will fight this until the end, too:

“In this day and age, the only way that you can truly get back is to prove your innocence and that’s what we’re actively working to [do]. That may only be able to be done in a courtroom.”

So, will Blake regret it if this drags on, especially if it ends up damaging her career — even more so than it already has? We’ll find out sooner or later! But for now, she’s sticking by her decision! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Blake will change her tune as time goes on? Sound OFF in the comments?

