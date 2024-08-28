Blake Lively Dragged For Saying THIS Movie Made Her 'Laugh The Hardest'!

The hits just keep coming for Blake Lively!

Amid her feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, the 37-year-old actress has faced a ton of backlash on social media over the past few weeks. It isn’t just the IEWU promo stuff — several old interviews painting her in a pretty bad light have resurfaced. And it isn’t over yet! Fans slammed Blake for another one of her interviews, this time for a comment she made 10 years ago during a Vogue “73 Questions” video!

Related: Did Blake Lively Accidentally Get Ryan Reynolds In HUGE Trouble?!

In the footage, posted in July 2014, the interviewer asks which movie she “laughed the hardest through.” And her reply? NOT a comedy! She said with a completely straight face:

“Shawshank Redemption.”

What?! The Shawshank Redemption is not a laugh riot! We’re talking about a tearjerker about men doing everything they can to endure a hellish, unfair prison system. Fantastic movie, one of the best. But not a comedy.

In her defense, it sounds like Blake was attempting to be funny here. However, fans did not take it that way! When a social media user posted the clip on TikTok this month, people swarmed the comments section to drag Blake. Some thought she was genuinely being sociopathic, others just thought her humor was falling flat. See what fans thought of her little joke (below):

“The Shawshank Redemption? I cried watching it.” “Even as a joke I would not have picked Shawshank Redemption. Something like The Human Centipede or Silence of the Lambs would be better suited.” “I think she was trying to answer like Ryan Reynolds’s but missed completely lol” “​​I don’t think blake and i saw the same shawshank redemption” “it just gets worse and worse AND WORSE” “Shawsank redemption literally made me cried and stressed.” “Maybe she heard “movie you cried the hardest through” because I’m flabbergasted” “Shawshank is one of my favorite movies but to LAUGH through it is INSANE! I cry literally every time I watch it.”

What are your thoughts on the resurfaced interview? Is everyone just piling on at this point over a silly joke? Or is this another piece of evidence to you that Blake is kind of a jerk? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment/Vogue/YouTube]