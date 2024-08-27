Did Blake Lively Accidentally Get Ryan Reynolds In HUGE Trouble?!?

Uhhh, did Blake Lively unintentionally out Ryan Reynolds for breaking a HUGE Hollywood rule?! This is serious!

As we’ve been following, Blake was proud to tell everyone about how the Deadpool and Wolverine star contributed to It Ends with Us in a major behind-the-scenes way: he rewrote the famous rooftop scene!

During the film’s New York premiere earlier this month, Blake gushed to E! News:

“We help each other, we work together so much. The iconic rooftop scene in this movie, my husband actually wrote it. Nobody knows that but you now. But he wrote it, he works on everything I do, I work on everything he does so his wins, his celebrations are mine, and mine are his. He’s all over this film.”

Hear her talk more about it (below):

We mostly had been thinking of Ryan’s little rewrite as it pertained to the It Ends With Us drama. You know, how she and Ryan allegedly took over the movie from director Justin Baldoni? But we apparently missed the bigger scandal!

IEWU began filming in May 2023 — just three days prior to the Writers Guild of America strike. You know, the one which barred guild members — like Ryan — from writing for Hollywood productions until the strike ended in late September??

If Ryan truly rewrote the scene during filming, as she said, he did so against strike rules! That’s right! Her so-called superhero was actually being a SCAB! Heck, it’s possible she went to her hubby because the film’s actual writer wasn’t allowed to touch up the scene! If that’s true, Ryan could get in big trouble! All because Blake wanted to brag about how cool and funny her husband was? Oof.

The WGA hasn’t officially commented on the matter, but a source told Variety he put in his writing efforts for the film in April 2023. Oh, well isn’t that convenient? We guess it would be tricky to prove when he put pen to paper. But damn. That’s messed up if true!

