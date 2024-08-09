Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Reportedly ‘Hate Each Other’ After Fight Over Final Cut Of It Ends With Us!!

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively just couldn’t get on the same page…

The rollout for the pair’s new movie It Ends With Us has been filled with drama already. Fans have been picking up on an apparent beef between Justin — who directed, produced, and starred in the film — and the rest of his cast. He hasn’t done any promo with them, they unfollowed him on socials, and they’ve refused to talk much about him in interviews. It’s been super odd all around.

Some insiders are now coming out of the woodwork and detailing just what went down behind the scenes, though. And it sounds SO messy! According to sources via TheInSneider this week, s**t hit the fan in the editing room when it was time to put the drama together. Uh-oh!

Related: Jennifer & Hugh Greenlit Divorce Jokes In Deadpool & Wolverine!

The Jane the Virgin alum, as the director, should have been in control of the final cut of the film. But apparently, the Gossip Girl star totally took over and made her own edit. Both versions were shown to first-look audiences and hers scored WAY worse, too. Despite this, she still pushed for her flick to be released, an insider claimed:

“[She] basically took over the movie and buddied up to author Colleen Hoover to see that their cut won.”

Sadly, allegedly because of this, the co-stars are now no longer getting along! A source dished:

“[Justin] Baldoni and Blake [Lively] hate each other.”

Oof.

Blake is also said by those same insiders to have a massive ego — which can sometimes be rewarded in the industry. And combining that with her powerful hubby Ryan Reynolds, well, it just wasn’t going to be a fight Justin could win. Aw!

As we’ve already reported, Blake already bragged about the Deadpool star helping to write an “iconic” scene in the film. Then a source on TikTok claimed the husband and wife wanted this to be The Age of Adaline lead’s chance at an Oscar nom, so they invested money into the film so they’d get some creative control — which they tried to use to allegedly overrule the director. When Sony pushed back, they threatened to walk away from the project, taking back both their money and Blake’s involvement! The book’s author then stood up for Blake, and Sony gave in. Whoa.

A second confidant for TheInSneider slammed the cast for snubbing the Five Feet Apart filmmaker over this drama, adding:

“It’s wild that the cast would shun Justin and not do press with him. It makes no sense because he’s the only one acting professional.”

Yeah, it is pretty brutal. We mean, they pretty much all unfollowed him and have been completely ignoring him during this press tour when he’s the one who was instrumental in getting this movie made in the first place. The least they could do is be kind just as he’s continued to be, ya know?! Or… maybe they’re just all trying to stay on Blake’s good side in the case of a sequel?

Speaking of, the Clouds director did seem to hint at his co-star’s shadow-directing scandal at the NYC premiere, insisting she should be the one to direct the sequel, It Starts With Us, if it gets made. As we previously reported, he told ET earlier this week:

“I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

He has tried to be so nice about it, but now with all this other context, it speaks volumes. He’s DONE getting bulldozed!

Reactions?? Can you believe this? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN & Cosmopolitan UK/YouTube]