Bowen Yang Says Former SNL Host Made ‘Multiple’ Cast Members ‘Cry’!

SNL tea!

During Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bowen Yang played a game of “Truth or Kink” during which he was asked to name the “worst behavior” he’d witnessed on Saturday Night Live. Without naming names, the comedian dished:

“This man who… this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table-read because he hated the ideas. Terrible.”

“Multiple” cast members?!

Jeez!!!

Bowen’s been on the show since 2018, so there are quite a few people he could’ve been talking about!

But, naturally, Dave Chappelle comes to mind considering the awkward moment they shared on stage last season. In January as host Dakota Johnson closed out her episode, the stand-up star randomly appeared on stage — and Bowen stood far off in the corner with his arms crossed. Look (below)!

Bowen standing as far away from Chappelle as possible at #SNL goodnights pic.twitter.com/y45pY3uqlo — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) January 28, 2024

Considering Dave’s harmful LGBTQ+ remarks over the years, it seemed like Bowen may have been making a point, but the Fire Island star hit back at the speculation weeks ago, telling Variety in June:

“I stand where I always stand on good nights. It was not a physical distance that anyone was creating. It had to do with so many things that were completely internal.”

When asked if he was happy with Dave’s appearance, he replied:

“It was about other people’s response in the show. I was just confused, that was it.”

Feels like a pretty diplomatic response.

Kenan Thompson also stood up for his pal, saying that it was “jarring” to see the headlines about Bowen and Dave, but he did admit that everyone was confused at The Nutty Professor alum’s appearance since he wasn’t part of that episode.

Hmm…

While Dave wasn’t the host that week, he did host in 2022, during which he reportedly tricked the whole production into airing a controversial opening monologue! So it certainly seems possible he may be the person Bowen’s calling out!

For the record, a few hosts have been called out for bad behavior over the years. Steven Seagal was a legendary bad host the entire cast hated. More recently, Pete Davidson has also called out one specific person he worked with on the show — SNL vet Chevy Chase! He called the Vacation star a “genuinely bad, racist person” during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. Chevy starred in the first two seasons of the show before returning as the host several times.

But all that was before Bowen was cast on the NBC hit. So we’re at square one again. Hmm. Maybe it was Elon Musk? Bowen did call him out on social media the week he hosted:

Bowen Yang openly showing his absolute disgust at Elon Musk hosting SNL while simultaneously having to work with him is reason 395742595 why I fucking love him. pic.twitter.com/kltUP1kcRp — kate ✨ (@KTgarza) April 25, 2021

It’s hard to narrow it down to one a-hole! Bowen could’ve been talking about anyone!

Any guesses?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

