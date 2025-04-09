Blake Lively Being A Hypocrite? After Fighting For Her Privacy In Justin Baldoni Suit, She Just LEAKED Private Medical Info!

“For one, for all!” … Is clearly not a phrase Blake Lively prides herself on!

As the It Ends with Us star’s legal war with Justin Baldoni wages on, a completely separate lawsuit with a plaintiff in Texas has forced Blake to show her true colors. As we’ve been following, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum fought hard for privacy in her battle with Justin. She demanded a protective order to prevent the Jane the Virgin alum’s team from releasing as much info as possible on their correspondences in an attempt to defend Justin from her bombshell accusations. They both ended up agreeing to the order, but in late February, Blake requested an even STRONGER one to keep the lawsuit details even more private after she, her family, and her supporters “received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications.”

She specifically asked for an attorneys’ eyes only category “which applies to ‘Confidential Discovery Material of such a highly confidential and personal, sensitive, or proprietary nature that the revelation of such is likely to cause a competitive, business, commercial, financial, personal or privacy injury.”

Basically, she cares a LOT about her privacy… That, or she didn’t want more evidence to get out to the public. And it sounds like the latter is the case, because she certainly didn’t seem to mind blasting Jed Wallace’s personal information to the public!

If you haven’t heard that name before, Wallace is a Hollywood navigator who Justin’s PR team hired during the height of It Ends with Us promo to keep an eye on the online conversation. However, Blake accused him of contributing to the alleged smear campaign against her, specifically claiming he astroturfed negative posts about her — the act of crafting a specific PR narrative and passing it off as organic chatter. He’s vehemently denied such claims, striking back with a lawsuit claiming Blake defamed him by accusing him of such activity.

She’s now responded to the lawsuit with a massive 800-page legal document — which totally doxxed him!

In her lengthy response, Blake claims Wallace evaded and obstructed her attempts to serve him prior to filing his lawsuit — but for a DEEPLY private reason, which the Green Lantern star clearly didn’t care to keep private! Her filings claim:

“Wallace’s counsel also indicated that Wallace had suffered a life-threatening heart incident because of the stress caused by attempts to serve the Rule 202 Petition.”

In other words, Blake’s legal team revealed that because of her unrelenting attempts to serve Wallace, he suffered SO much stress his heart nearly gave out on him! And she didn’t think this would be the type of sensitive information she should keep private?? Like the information about herself SHE so desperately wanted kept private?! Or at the very least be for HIM to tell, if that’s what he chose to do?? HOW is this legal?!

In addition to revealing his personal health condition, Blake also revealed his address in the filings, which is particularly concerning as he’s not a public figure by any means like her and Justin! He’s a private citizen! And now his sensitive info is blasted all over the web because of her…

Wow… This is just… There are no words! More details (below):

