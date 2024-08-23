Oh No ANOTHER One! Blake Lively Dragged For Saying Pregnant Women 'Lie' In Resurfaced Interview!

Oof, yet another uncomfortable Blake Lively interview? Man, these keep coming…

As folks try to suss out who’s really to blame for the It Ends With Us drama, we’re hearing more and more about how unlikely culprit Blake may secretly be a mean girl! There was that one now-infamous interview clip which never aired before about a week ago, in which she essentially fat-shames a woman for bringing up her pregnancy. And worse.

Video: Blake Called Out AGAIN For Using Super Problematic Slur In Old Interview!

This latest one is also when she’s pregnant, innerestingly. This time is from 2014. Speaking to Extra reporter AJ Calloway, she drops some pregnancy hot takes that have folks a decade later doing some double takes. AJ brings up the baby bump, telling Blake:

“How’s it going? My wife is seven months right now, so I know what it’s all like, the feet rubbing.”

Blake responds:

“Oh, she’s just taking advantage.”

She says the feet rubbing is “not necessary” and pregnant women “can exploit it if you want.” She tells AJ he’s a “sucker” for falling for complaints about symptoms:

“We just lie. It’s a perfect way to get what you want all the time. If you want chocolate ice cream at midnight…”

She eventually gives in, “I’m just teasing.” Watch for yourself (below):

@u_have_2_call_me_dragon Every pregnancy hits everyone differently. Ive had five kids.. and it was all different experiences while pregnant. You can have a completely different experience from someone else without saying shit like this… #blakelively #pregnantcravings #itendswithus #fypage ♬ original sound – Victoria

OK, so she’s kidding. What’s the problem?

A lot of women who have been through pregnancies did NOT appreciate the jokes — because with a JK or not, many men would believe her. Because that’s exactly what they want to hear. And it’s BS! They said:

“She does not speak for this ex pregnant woman and my swollen feet. Also some of us work on our feet 40+ hrs and don’t have the luxury of rest throughout an entire pregnancy.” “I was on my feet working until I had my son. Yes they hurt, yes my husband rubbed them for me. I’m guessing she lives a pampered life whether pregnant or not so her feet probably aren’t sore.” “Uhhhh my feet hurt so incredibly bad and no one rubbed my feet. But they did hurt” “When I was pregnant I wanted mashed potatoes every day. In the two years I’ve had my daughter, I’ve had mashed potatoes 4-5 times. I’m glad I’m finding out cravings aren’t a thing. Thanks Blake.”

These women were triggered, y’all!

Plenty did defend Blake, saying she was just being “sarcastic” and has a “dry humor” people don’t get. However, a lot of commenters also felt like she was fueling the misogynistic POV that women should be quiet and servile. Many referred to her having big “Pearl energy” — referencing the anti-feminist female podcaster who attacks women on behalf of men. They felt she was kidding, but in a way to endear her to men, selling out women.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are folks overreacting on this one? Was it just a joke? Or is she really being Pearl-esque??

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]