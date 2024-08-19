Yet ANOTHER Shady Blake Lively Reporter Spat Unearthed -- Including A Dig At Ex Penn Badgley!

Blake Lively never fails to bring the sass when talking to reporters… too much sometimes as it turns out…

Amid her It Ends With Us scandal, interviews have been unearthed showing the Gossip Girl alum in a more negative light, thanks to her rude attitude and poor choice of words. And this latest resurfaced interview is no exception!

On Monday, a New York magazine interview from 2008 resurfaced — in which the actress totally slammed the outlet AND her ex-boyfriend Penn Badgley in one fell swoop! She was gearing up to film The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, in which she has a kissing scene with Alan Arkin. The 36-year-old was apparently pumped about kissing the esteemed elderly actor — and used it as an opportunity to diss Penn and their GG co-star Chace Crawford:

“He’s a little bit of an upgrade from Chace and Penn. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Ouch!

She was rumored to be dating her onscreen beau Penn at the time (they were linked from 2007 to 2010), so that’s brutal! And if you thought she was saying it in a joking way, maybe not. The publication even noted in the article that it was a “harsh” comment! So journalists Jessica Pressler and Chris Rovzar tried to get some clarity. Unfortunately, when they asked the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum about her IRL romance, she did NOT take it well! Blake clapped back:

“I thought this was New York magazine. I thought you were supposed to be classy.”

Yikes!

While it’s not the worst thing she’s said in these unsurfaced interviews, it’s still not nice at all — or classy, for that matter! A simple “no comment” would’ve been enough. But we guess this is nothing new for her. Blake seems to have built somewhat of a mean girl reputation behind the scenes since the majority of her Gossip Girl cast doesn’t follow her on Instagram, including her ex Penn. Innerestingly, Chace does still keep tabs on her. So, that’s something. Though by all accounts he may just be too nice to give anyone the cold shoulder like that.

But all these unearthed interviews are really making her look bad amid her ongoing beef with IEWU co-star and director Justin Baldoni! As Perezcious readers know, the duo have been feuding since before the movie premiered a couple weeks back, and nobody’s 100% sure what’s going on. While pretty much the entire cast and the book’s author Colleen Hoover have sided with Blake, the full reasons behind the rift are unclear. Some insiders claim it’s because the cast is equally upset by Justin’s alleged “borderline abusive” behavior on set. Meanwhile, others are claiming the cast just don’t want to get on Blake and Ryan Reynolds‘ bad side since they’re such powerhouses in the industry!

The allegations against the Jane the Virgin alum are certainly icky, but it’s inneresting to see he hasn’t been getting dragged thanks to his former interviews like Blake continues to! She certainly keeps putting her foot in her mouth! Plus, Justin’s taken the promo of this current film so much more seriously than his counterpart! Just one of many things to consider when trying to figure out this ongoing rift!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN & The Late Show/YouTube]