Blake Lively Was Asked How She'd Respond To A Fan Sharing Their Domestic Violence Story -- And Her Answer Is BAFFLING!

Blake Lively, girl, what the hell is THIS?!

Last week, the It Ends with Us star sat down for an interview about her highly controversial film, which is based on Colleen Hoover‘s popular book, also stars Justin Baldoni, and tackles the issue of a generational cycle of domestic violence.

While chatting on Jake’s Takes alongside co-star Brandon Sklenar, the interview host asked the mom of four how she would theoretically respond to someone who “relates to” and “understands” the themes of the movie, as well as how she’d react if they were to share a personal domestic violence story with her. The host asked:

“What’s the best way for them to be able to talk to you about this? How would you recommend they go about it?”

You’d think this is, like, the perfect opportunity for Blake to offer a deep and meaningful answer, right? Especially amid all the criticism she’s received for keeping the film’s promo on the more lighthearted end of things despite its dark themes. But no… She fumbled the opportunity HARD. The 39-year-old responded with yet ANOTHER lackadaisical — and downright confusing — answer:

“[They could] ask me for my address or my phone number, or like my location share. I could just location share you.”

Uh, WHAT?? Did she really think this was the time for another joke?! She went on:

“I’m a Virgo, so I’m like, are we talking logistics? Are we talking emotionally?”

What in the world?! How is that even remotely a response to the question she was asked?! Even Brandon looked annoyed!

Ryan Reynolds’ wife eventually went on to say it would be a “blessing” if someone came up to her and told her the film had an impact on them… But still didn’t really answer the question. See her full response (below):

On social media, fans were NOT pleased with her response:

“She is making a joke of this” “That is such a wild response wth” “can’t believe that was her answer to the first question. It was a great question too” “the look on her co stars face said it all.” “She keeps making it fun but the movie isn’t FUN. It’s deep. It’s dark.” “‘if someone understands the themes of this movie…’ i don’t think she understands the themes of this movie”

YIKES! Reactions??

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

