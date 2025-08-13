Blake Lively Offered Me A Compromise! AND I Was Just Humiliated In Court! Two Steps Back!! BUMMER! Baptism by fire! Blake Lively… Related Posts Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say... I Just Scored Two Major Court Victories!!!!! Plus, Blake Lively MADNESS Boils Over! Actors Now Being Subpoenaed Too!!!! And Team Justin Baldoni Messed Up! Details Here! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Now Threatening Me With Defamation! THIS IS INSANITY! She: Should Blake Lively's Lawyers Be Sanctioned? Cuz They Have... | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 13, 2025 08:59am PDT Share This Categories Blake Lively Film Flickers Justin Baldoni Legal Matters PerezTV YouTube