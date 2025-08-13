Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

I Just Scored Two Major Court Victories!!!!! Plus, Blake Lively MADNESS Boils Over! Actors Now Being Subpoenaed Too!!!! And Team Justin Baldoni Messed Up! Details Here! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively Is Now Threatening Me With Defamation! THIS IS INSANITY! She: Should Blake Lively's Lawyers Be Sanctioned? Cuz They Have... | Perez Hilton Justin Baldoni Says Blake Lively Declined Key Evidence Exchange, Now Wants It All! Tells Court: "If We Hand Over More, She Should Too!" More Of Blake Lively’s Deposition UNSEALED!!! Justin Baldoni’s Nemesis Said Under Oath: Huge Loss For Freedom Of Speech! Justin Baldoni’s Former Publicist Scores Big Legal Victory! Blake Lively’s Legal Fight Against Me Takes A Dark Turn! Judge Refuses My Extension! BUT... | Perez Hilton Blake Lively’s Judge Is Letting Her Lawyers Get Away With Abuse! They CONTINUE To: Blake Lively Used My Children To Hurt Me - And Endanger Them! Is This Okay? Her Bestie Judge Is Okay With It! | Perez Hilton Did I Just Outsmart Blake Lively’s Expensive Lawyers? I Think I Did!!!! | Perez Hilton Blake Lively And Her Judge Are Conspiring Against Me! This Is Not Right Or Fair! And I Am Fighting Back!!!! I Just: Blake Lively’s Judge Just Scolded Me - Publicly! Here Is My Response! Plus, I Brought Taylor Swift Back Into This Justin Baldoni Mess! I Told The Judge... | Perez Hilton

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Offered Me A Compromise! AND I Was Just Humiliated In Court! Two Steps Back!! BUMMER!

Blake Lively Offered Me A Compromise! AND I Was Just Humiliated In Court! Two Steps Back!! BUMMER!

Baptism by fire! Blake Lively

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 13, 2025 08:59am PDT

Share This