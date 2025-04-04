Oh No! Blake Lively's Publicity Stunt May Have REALLY Hurt Donut Shop!

Blake Lively‘s fun day at the bakery totally backfired!

Last weekend, the It Ends With Us star made a surprise appearance at her friend’s donut shop Rise Doughnuts in Wilton, Connecticut. She posted a ton about her helping with the baking process on her socials, and lots of fans shared photos of her behind the counter and helping set out new goodies — all without her long blonde hair tied up or in a hair net. Now, her actions are costing the small-town shop!

Some fans were so outraged to see the Gossip Girl working the job without tying up her hair that they blasted the bakery on social media and — way worse!!! — called the local health department! After an onslaught of complaints, a spokesperson for the Wilton Health Department confirmed to TMZ on Thursday that they are currently investigating the situation. OMG!

It’s unclear what, if any, consequences the donut shot would be met with if they’re found to be in the wrong after the investigation, but we bet they’re regretting letting Blake behind that counter! What was supposed to be a fun day, and a positive PR stunt for the embattled actress, has turned into a nightmare for them.

Alongside the calls to the health department, haters have also flooded Rise’s Yelp page with so many negative 1-star reviews that their page has been temporarily disabled due to “unusual activity.” Jeez! Yelp’s investigating the reviews to determine “whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events.”

There are a few loyal locals sticking up for the biz in the reviews, too, pointing out that a ton of the comments are coming from folks who are just upset with the performer and who have never been to the establishment. Yelp has already hide many of the most recent 1-star reviews, putting them in a “not currently recommended” category. So, they’re trying to clean up the mess.

As for what Blake has to say about her part in this?? A source close to her blasted haters for harming a small business out of spite amid her battle with Justin Baldoni, telling the outlet:

“The so-called complaints are from people who have never been there and who don’t even live in Connecticut. Targeting a lovely, small, family-owned business is a new low in the retaliation campaign.”

It is unfortunate to see a small business take the hit!

