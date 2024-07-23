Blake Lively Responds To Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumor!

Can you believe anyone thinks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are secretly over behind the scenes? Well… We guess when you’ve been burned enough times by celeb couples who seem happy…

Anyway, a rumor has been going around that Ryan and Blake had called it quits behind the scenes. And someone even brought it up to the A Simple Favor star on Monday!

On her latest Instagram post, a commenter wrote:

“You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

Blake actually responded! She shot back:

“haha they wish “

And she was probably right. There have to be plenty of folks hoping that marriage ends so they can get a shot at either one of these two smokeshows! But seriously, how could they possibly think there was any truth to the whispers? We mean, when this was the IG post the comment followed — Blake giving her man a kiss while he was in full Deadpool face makeup! Oh, and she wrote the sweetest message to him about the latest installment of his superhero franchise, saying:

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds”

Awww! Cute! She continued:

“My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks BUT when your middle school obsessions, your feelings post baby, or about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, your love of the Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril blasting, the way the choreography of a certain boy*band song got me, of Baz Luhrmann fireworks to punctuate a moment, even down to the fact that our hair color is determined by seasons and the French method by which it’s painted are all so seen… MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

Wow! It sounds like Ryan really helped write a love letter to Blake on this one! And people thought they broke up…

As another fan put it in response to Blake’s two cents on the divorce rumors:

“If these two ever divorce, I will fully give up on love.”

Same, girl!

Do YOU feel like Ryan and Blake are too perfect to ever break up??

