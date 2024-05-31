Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Share A Kiss While Taylor Swift Performs Lover During Madrid Show!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds packed on the PDA at their best friend Taylor Swift’s concert!

During The Eras Tour show at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Thursday, the couple shared some super adorable moments while the pop star played one of her most romantic songs ever — Lover! In a video and photos posted on Instagram, Blake could be seen smiling while her hubby snapped a picture of them. The pair also locked lips at one point! Check it out (below):

Aww!!! Blake and Ryan were not on a date night, though! They brought their daughters — James, Betty, and Inez — to the show. Other clips shared on social media showed the family dancing together to the song Betty, too. Of course, TayTay featured all three of their children’s names on that Folklore track! The singer even gave the three girls a shoutout onstage when the family attended the concert the night before as well, saying:

“I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

Awww! So sweet! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]