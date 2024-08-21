Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Fleeing Hollywood Amid Mean Girl Controversy??

Got A Tip?

Whoa! There’s a new rumor about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — and it couldn’t come at a worse time!

Multiple sources reached out to DeuxMoi this week to tell her about a rumor that’s starting to kick up in Charlotte, North Carolina. Apparently there’s word on the Southern street that Blake and Ryan are about to move in! One wrote:

“this is so random, but I’m from Charlotte NC, and there’s gossip that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are buying a house there and sending their kids to this rly wealthy private school??????”

Not only were there others who sent this to her, Deux acknowledged she had already heard this!

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Moving To North Carolina DeuxMoi
DeuxMoi/Instagram

Now of course this is just a rumor. But if it’s multiple people reaching out from the area, there must be something to it, right? Someone knows someone who knows a realtor who can’t keep a secret? That kind of thing?

If they were just planning on moving their kids away from Hollywood, sure, no big deal, it’s a nice idea. The suburban/pastoral life, goodness knows they have the money. And if they’re always traveling to Atlanta or New Orleans or Vancouver to film movies, who cares where they hang their hat anyway. Plus they probably love the South because it reminds them of where they got married! Oh wait, not that…

The issue here is the timing. At the exact moment Blake is facing the most backlash she ever has in her life, she’s running away from El Lay?? It kiiinda feels that way…

As more comes out about the It Ends With Us drama, Blake AND Ryan have been accused of using their power to bully director Justin Baldoni. Those on his side even think the couple are behind a smear campaign to make him seem like some kind of abuser himself who deserved to have his movie taken from him.

That’s compounded by the fact a few folks have come out with their Blake stories — about how she’s a secret Hollywood mean girl! The worst was that interview from 2016. The most scandalous was her alleged bullying to cover up Ryan cheating on Scarlett Johansson with her! But there’s plenty to choose from.

Obviously it’s more likely they’ve been looking at a move like this for some time, but damn if it doesn’t feel like they’re going to ground, ducking and covering until all this blows over. Right? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Ryan Reynolds/Instagram.]

Aug 21, 2024

