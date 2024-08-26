Got A Tip?

Blake Lively's Sister Robyn Comments On It Ends With Us Drama!

Blake Lively’s big sis is weighing in on all the It Ends with Us drama!

On Sunday, the Teen Witch icon took to Instagram to celebrate Blake’s 37th birthday. Alongside a series of selfies with her baby sister, she sweetly wrote:

“That’s my bday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggy back buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday sissy britches!”

Scroll through the cute pics (below):

Obviously “one of the best humans I know” is a pretty clear statement. But it was in the comments that she acknowledged the controversy.

Related: Blake Seen Packing On The PDA With Ryan Reynolds At Taylor Swift’s House Amid IEWU Drama!

A fan brought up all the “negative voices” Blake has been navigating amid her controversial IEWU promo and fallout from co-star/director Justin Baldoni. They wrote:

“Blake is a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices

And Robyn not only saw, she responded! She simply wrote:

thank you for this

Blakey Lively's sister Robyn weighs in on drama
(c) Robyn Lively/Instagram

Clearly she’s happy to see that not ALL fans have turned against her little sis!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Robyn Lively/Instagram & Variety/YouTube]

Aug 26, 2024 16:20pm PDT

