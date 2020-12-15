Blake Shelton Reveals The Wild Way He Hid Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring Before He Popped The Question!

Be careful, Blake Shelton! This could’ve gone VERY bad!

The country music crooner is opening up about some of the unusual measures he took to keep things secret ahead of popping the question to now-fiancée Gwen Stefani. And from the sound of it, well, he’s just lucky he didn’t lose the ring before it came time to get down on one knee! Seriously!!

The star of The Voice went on Monday’s episode of The Bobby Bones Show to talk about his reality TV adventures, his music career, and his new fiancée. And when host Bobby Bones asked about the engagement — specifically the ring, as well as the proposal, which took place back in October — Shelton opened up with a funny story!

The 44-year-old Nobody But Me singer said (below):

“To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week. I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. [When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’ I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn’t know when I would have the exact, right moment. But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring.”

OMG! Wild!

Shelton also revealed his proposal plan — which was nice and traditional, to say the least — and what he intended before he actually got down on one knee:

“The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings]. We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it’s been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment. I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that’s what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks; maybe 2½ weeks.”

Thankfully, the truck held it, the 51-year-old No Doubt front woman was the lucky recipient, as she should have been, and Shelton got off his surprise without a hitch! Too funny!

You can watch their full interview segment, including the talk about Shelton and Stefani’s engagement, here:

Too cute!

