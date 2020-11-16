Gwen Stefani Finally Shares The First Up-Close Look At Her STUNNING Engagement Ring From Fiancé Blake Shelton!

Newly engaged Gwen Stefani is finally showing off a glimpse of that gorgeous sparkler from her husband-to-be, Blake Shelton!

While on her way to the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night with her fiancé, the No Doubt alum took Instagram followers along for the ride, explaining in a selfie video that she’d be staying in the car for moral support. Stefani, who was not a presenter or nominated, could not enter the venue due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 51-year-old singer spoke to the camera with THAT finger front and center, telling her IG Story viewers:

“So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I’m here to support Blake in case he wins.”

How sweet! But how could you not be distracted by the big sparkler here?! Just take a look at the gorgeous glittering ring (below)!

So lovely!

BTW, Blake DID end up winning last night! Scoring one of two awards he was nominated for at the ceremony, The Voice coach gave a super sweet shout-out to Gwen in his acceptance speech for Best Country Artist. You can also ch-ch-check that out (below):

[Image via Instar/WENN/Gwen Stefani/Instagram]