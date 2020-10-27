Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are FINALLY Engaged!

It finally happened, y’all: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged!

The musical power couple made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, with the No Doubt front woman sharing a photo (above) of her rock alongside her soon-to-be husband!

She captioned the pic:

“@blakeshelton yes please! gx”

Ha!

The country crooner shared the same post with a heartfelt caption, writing:

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Awwww!

While the announcement was just made, a source close to Stefani confirmed to People the two recently got engaged in Oklahoma.

Frankly, it’s about time, as these two lovebirds have been rumored to be getting engaged since the Obama administration. In fact, this pair is so iconic that some people think they’ve already walked down the aisle!

Recently, Gwen addressed the apparently frequent misunderstanding that she and Blake are hubby and wife, telling Extra that she found it “pretty cute” when people referred to the 44-year-old as her husband. She said:

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?… People got used to it or something like that. But it’s pretty cute.”

The Just A Girl songstress even corrected Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the New Rules singer mistakenly referred to Shelton as her husband on national television. She said:

“Um, well … he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.”

As fans know, Gwake first got together on the set of The Voice in 2015, becoming close over their mutual heartbreak due to their respective divorces. Shelton previously explained their emotional bond to People:

“When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it’s still there.”

Sounds like that bond isn’t breaking!

Last year, a source told People the pair were “madly in love and beyond inseparable,” but wanted to take their time before making the leap into marriage. The insider explained:

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable. Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Gwen Stefani/Instagram]