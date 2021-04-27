JAY-Z Gives Rare Interview About Fatherhood & Offers Pretty Great Advice About 'Supporting' Your Kids!

JAY-Z is ready for his children to become cultural icons — but only if they want to be!

The rapper and mogul opened up about his and Beyoncé’s approach to parenting in a rare interview with The Sunday Times, revealing that the most important aspect of raising kiddos is showing them unconditional love.

He explained:

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”

We love this! It’s obviously an amazing thing when a child follows in the footsteps of their parents, but it definitely shouldn’t be forced.

Related: Beyoncé’s Dad SLAMS Chloe Bailey Comparisons!!

And while the 99 Problems hitmaker has more than a few hopes and dreams for his offspring, he’s prepared to let them travel their own roads as well. He continued:

“What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Jay — who shares three kids with Queen Bey: 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi — went on to say that parents are really just “guides” to help their kids get to their destinations in life. He mused:

“[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

Fortunately for Jay, Blue is already making waves in the family business of music making. In fact, gurl won her first Grammy last month for Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl. Still, it’s good to know that Jay and Bey aren’t putting pressure on their kiddos to become music prodigies: they just are!

For her part, ‘Yoncé got candid about spending extra time with her kids during the pandemic and how that inspired her fashion line. She told Vogue UK in late 2020:

“During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with “Fashion Fridays”. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures. It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to laugh off this crazy year together. The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing. They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us.”

Sounds like these two are parenting pros! What do YOU think of Jay’s approach to daddydom, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Beyonce/YouTube/Avalon/WENN]