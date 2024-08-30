Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Gets Real About Her 20-Lb Weight Gain, Cosmetic Surgery, & More In Emotional Video Rant!

Bobbi Althoff is opening up more than ever in a new video.

The Really Good Podcast host sat down with her followers for a candid rant on Instagram this week, delving into the topics of beauty, weight, and postpartum life. The usually deadpan podcaster got downright emotional!

She explained how after she had her youngest daughter Isla, many commenters were quick to suggest she’d had cosmetic surgery:

“I am so tired of all of the comments of people saying, ‘She ruined her face’ and ‘She can’t even move her face; it’s so frozen. She has so much filler. Let me just set the record straight real quick.”

The 27-year-old said she’s only had one minor cosmetic procedure done — a little filler:

“The only thing I have done to my face is that I have a little bit of filler on my upper lip, okay? That is it.”

Bobbi went on to say she’s recently gained weight after breastfeeding, and that’s the reason her face looks different now. In fact, she’s put on a lot of weight — 20 lbs! She explained:

“I do not have cheek filler, but you guys seem to think I do because I put on a lot of weight, and that’s because a year ago I was breastfeeding all the time. And when I stopped, I put on about 20 pounds, and a lot of that went into my face.”

So sad! No one should be made to feel so insecure about their body for any reason, but especially not a new mother that’s providing for her child…

She then proved all the haters wrong by raising her eyebrows and making a lot of wild facial expressions, showing how her “face is not frozen”. LOLz! But she said “the bigger issue” is that the haters are going too far with their mean comments about her appearance:

“I just don’t understand, because I don’t know a single successful person or normal person who leaves hater comments under anything.”

The podcast host explained how “normal people” will hate in private, in their “group” chats and not under someone’s post, and she said she wished more people did so. She said it’s “not normal” and “weird behavior” that these haters are so openly making mean comments:

“It’s rude, you’re acting like I’m not a real f**king person who reads these things.”

Bobbi said she does let a lot of comments go by without letting them bother her “too much” — and really those anonymous haters are only showing their own weakness:

“You guys can be pretty f**king brutal to me and every single person on the internet. You guys aren’t nice to anyone. But it’s just annoying and embarrassing for you, not for me. Because rest assured, that all of my bills are paid. My kids are good, my friends are good, everyone in my life is good. The only thing that isn’t good is you, apparently.”

She went on to encourage her haters to go “try” to start a career of their own and make friends instead of spending all their days miserable and replying to her:

“Channel your hate into doing something positive for yourself.”

Wrapping up her vent session, she explained how she tries not to “care too much” about the hate she receives, but just like anyone, it gets to her at times:

“But it’s like, can a girl gain some weight in her face without you guys f**king saying she has cheek filler? And can a girl be insecure about her upper lip and get some f**king lip filler without you guys f**king commenting on it?”

