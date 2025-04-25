Bodybuilder & Gay Porn Star Damien Stone Dies At Just 32 From Enlarged Heart

A beloved bodybuilder and prolific gay porn star has passed away so early in life.

Damien Stone, a Moldovan-born adult film star, tragically died at just 32 years old last month due to complications from an enlarged heart, according to Adult Video News. The site also reported that several family members have since confirmed the tragic news about his untimely and unforeseen death.

So, so sad.

According to the outlet, Damien transitioned from working adult films to becoming a bodybuilder in 2020, and he eventually grew his established fan base even further after making the move there. As of this week, on Instagram, he has over 51,000 followers, while over on X (Twitter) he has more than 171,000 followers.

Before making the switch, he reportedly acted in gay, bi, and trans productions. Fabscout founder Howard Andrew told the site that before his passing, Damien was planning on making some kind of return to the adult film industry:

“In January, at the GayVN Awards, a mutual friend requested that I work with Damien Stone again and we had been through several conversations, and he had sent in his new pictures and signed a contract, and we were about to start a whole new marketing plan for him, to come back into the industry. I spoke to him first week of March and everything was a go-ahead. And then this.”

He added:

“You know, he was excited to come back and do stuff again, and it was not for monetary reasons because he was a pretty comfortable guy in his personal life, as far as finances. So, he wasn’t doing it for money; he was doing it to keep his name out there and to add to his fan list and things like that. He was looking forward to it. He wasn’t going to be just accepting any offer. He wanted to review each and every offer to make sure it was something he was comfortable with.”

Director Steve Cruz told the outlet:

“On set, he was funny and a pleasure to work with. It’s always sad to see someone young who passes before their time. I wish his family and friends condolences.”

Wow. That really is so damn sad. It’s a terrible remind that it’s crazy how quickly life can change — and in this case, tragically end.

Our hearts are with Damien’s loved ones…

Rest in peace.

[Images via Damien Stone/X]