Listen To This: U + I!

Amandah Wilkinson has one of the most distinct voices in music!

The former Operator Please lead singer is still giving us the tunes in her new project, duo Bossy Love.

While the Australian band was indie/garage, this is pure pop!

Foreign Lover – featuring Gerard Black – is super slick! And sexy! But it still has a lo fi quality to it that makes it super appealing!

Making music for the love of it. On their own terms.

We hope this reaches as big an audience as possible!

Check it out above!

