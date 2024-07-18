Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Is OVER All The Travis Barker PDA!

Reign Disick is so sick of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s public makeout sessions! And he made sure his feelings were heard loud and clear!

During the new episode of The Kardashians on Wednesday, reality star reunited with her rocker hubby in Australia after they were apart for nine days. Travis was on tour in different cities around the country with his band Blink-182, while Kourt, Reign, Penelope, and baby Rocky stayed in Sydney for some family time. (Mason chose not to come along.) Those nine days were the longest the couple had been apart since they welcomed their son in November 2023, according to the mom in a confessional. So, of course, the Poosh founder “missed” the drummer. With their reunion came a lot of kissing from Kravis, too! We mean, these two could not keep their hands off each other for one second — much to the annoyance of Reign! He even had to beg them to stop making out!

At one point in the episode, Kourtney and Travis take the two older kids on a luxury yacht to explore Sydney while Rocky is at home with a nurse. During the boat trip, Reign walks in on the pair smooching up a storm. And it sounds like the 9-year-old has had enough of their excessive PDA because he immediately scolds his momma, saying:

“Stop making out with Travis, bro! Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Ha! Reign apparently is not ready for another sibling! LOLz! But instead of stopping, Travis and Kourtney just laugh and continue to embrace. The musician even gives her a kiss on her neck, which horrifies Reign! Why?? He thought his stepdad was giving the Lemme founder a hickey — right in front of him! He asked:

“Are you giving her a hickey now?”

However, Kourtney insists it was just “a gentle kiss” on her neck because she “just missed him.” To that, Reign simply replies:

“Uhhh, right.”

Watching your parents make out — constantly, in this case — is going to be awkward for any kid. There’s obviously nothing wrong with showing affection to your partner! But children are just going to find it weird no matter what! And, unfortunately for Reign, Kourtney and Travis are one of the MOST affectionate couples we’ve ever seen! And they clearly aren’t going to stop the PDA anytime soon! As momma explained in a confessional:

“I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

It seems Reign is just going to have to suck it up when it comes to Kravis’ PDA! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

