Did That Boy Meets World Podcast RUIN The Show For You?! Topanga Thinks It Might Have!

We all love nostalgia… but does looking back sometimes ruin the past?

That was Danielle Fishel’s greatest fear before starting up her Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World. The actress, who played Topanga on the hit series, told People earlier this month that she and her co-stars-turned-co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle had some reservations about the audio project, explaining:

“We don’t want our criticisms or our critiques or our experiences to in any way change what your opinion of the show is. They’re just our honest opinions, and we can’t do it if we’re not going to be honest.”

So when embarking on the project — knowing she was going to lay it all out there — she genuinely thought she might tarnish the franchise! She admitted:

“We were worried we might ruin the show.”

Oof! That must’ve been nerve-wracking!

But, ultimately, it’s been a super successful podcast — and everyone seems eager to lap up all the spilled tea! As for the actress, she was “left with one overarching feeling about the whole experience” before going back to rewatch the episodes. Now, she’s able to see “the show and what its values were, or what its key points were, or how good it was,” she elaborated:

“Now getting to watch it, I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a really good show,’ and what a great experience we had.”

Amazing! And what a fun thing to go through alongside her fans, too.

Rider felt the same way, adding they all “wanted [the podcast] to be more of a personal journey for us” and “to just be honest.” They certainly have been — about all the good and bad things that came from the series.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think rewatch pods give you better insight into a show OR does it ruin the illusion for you? Sound OFF (below)!

