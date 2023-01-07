Brad Pitt Reportedly Stepping Back From Hollywood After Selling Production Company!

Courtney Love would be happy about this news!

In case you didn’t know, CNBC reported Brad Pitt sold a 60 percent majority stake in his production company, Plan B Entertainment, which he founded with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, last month to French media conglomerate Mediawan. The move might come as a bit of a surprise for some people. But apparently, there was a big reason behind the decision to sell the company for the 59-year-old actor…

According to Page Six on Friday, multiple sources claim this business move was all part of a master plan for the 59-year-old actor to take a step back from Hollywood! One insider said that Brad is looking to have a quieter life moving forward, explaining:

“Brad has decided that he wants to live a peaceful life going forward and is deciding what ‘semi-retirement’ looks like for him.”

So far, “semi-retirement” for the Babylon star means ditching his production company and not signing up for any other business ventures in the future. What else does Brad plan to do? Another insider shared he could be saying goodbye to Hollywood and heading over to France:

“He is considering leaving Hollywood and moving to France and doing his vineyard and art and making furniture… He just wants to live in peace.”

The same person told the outlet before the deal with Mediawan was made public:

“He would sell his production company, Plan B. It would be leaving Hollywood on a high note.”

Whoa! So does this mean we won’t be seeing Brad hit the big screen anymore?! Several insiders insisted that the star would continue with his film career. In fact, the first insider said that “one thing he’s decided is that he will likely continue acting.” Another also backed the sentiment, adding:

“While Brad has put a lot of time into the various [businesses based out of the French estate, Chateau Miraval, he bought with Angelina Jolie], and his other interests like architecture, he is absolutely committed to his film career.”

Regardless of what Brad chooses to do, as we mentioned before, Courtney would be very pleased to see him leave the entertainment industry! She previously slammed the father of six for “blackmailing” and “stalking” her for the rights to a movie about Kurt Cobain. When she shut down the idea in a meeting with Brad and director Gus Van Sant, she claimed on Instagram she lost the role of Marla Singer for Fight Club:

“I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie. On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s**t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping. It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles [than] that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.”

Yikes…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you be disappointed if Brad Pitt left Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

