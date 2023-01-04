Brad Pitt Wants To 'Spend All His Time' With GF Ines De Ramon -- Like In These Topless Vacation Pics!

It sure sounds like Brad Pitt might be falling in love!

According to an Us Weekly source on Wednesday, the Babylon star can’t get enough of his new boo Ines de Ramon — and if things keep getting more and more serious, *some* of his friends think she could be the one!

Describing the actor’s relationship with the jewelry executive, the insider dished:

“They’ve been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place. He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too.”

It’s true! In fact, Page Six got pics of Brad apparently talking to Ines about a script he was reading. Oh, did we mention they were both topless and sunbathing at the time??

Shirtless Brad Pitt sunbathes with topless Ines de Ramon on Cabo trip https://t.co/ZZFn8LHvve pic.twitter.com/FhEXt0PQuz — Page Six (@PageSix) January 3, 2023

Yeah… that’s good work if you can get it.

As Perezcious readers know, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Ines — who also happens to be The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife — first sparked romance rumors in November when they were spotted at a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. Weeks later, they turned heads again when they were seen together on Pitt’s birthday. As things grow more intense between this pair, Brad’s begun to let go of any other potential dates he was eyeing. The insider revealed:

“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her. The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive.”

Ooooh! This sounds like it could be the real deal!

Unfortunately, not everyone is so confident about the coupling. According to the insider, Brad’s friends “aren’t so sure” that the romance will work out “for the long term.” And it’s not because they aren’t perfect for each other, but more based on the filmmaker’s desire (or lack thereof) to settle down. They shared:

“Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart, and very likable character. She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”

Big if?? Hmm.

Seems like things might still be up in the air, but Brad might not be the only one to blame. Who knows if Ines is even ready to settle down again? She just split from Paul after three years of marriage. They announced the breakup in September, but a rep for the actor revealed things had been called off five months prior. That still means she’s only been on the market for nine months!

For his part, Brad is also still knee-deep in legal battles against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, specifically over the custody of four of their six children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 (Maddox, 21, and Pax, 19 have aged out of the case). So he has his plate full!

Will things last? We’ll have to wait and see! At least things are off to a good start, though. What do YOU think about this pairing? Could they make it work for the long haul? Send us your predictions (below)!

