Courtney Love Slams Brad Pitt For 'Blackmail' & 'Stalking' Her For Kurt Cobain Movie Rights!

Courtney Love has a lot more to say about Brad Pitt!

Earlier this week, Courtney claimed on an episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast that she was fired from Fight Club after refusing to let Brad Pitt star in and produce a biopic about her late husband Kurt Cobain. Obviously, those kinds of claims caught the internet’s attention – and now she has more to share.

In a text post uploaded to Instagram on Friday afternoon, The People vs. Larry Flynt star got candid about her feud with the Babylon lead — and damn, she didn’t hold back! She began:

“Hi. Regarding a story I told on the @marccaron #wtf podcast. A story I was never going to tell. Brad pushed me a bridge too far. I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during the production of Fight Club.”

Jeez. She does not make him out to be a very stand-up guy…

The 58-year-old went on to insist she wasn’t trying to complain about getting fired — that happens all the time in the entertainment industry! What she was really upset about was the circumstances leading up to her recasting. She was reportedly originally meant to play Marla Singer but lost the role only after a meeting with Brad and director Gus Van Sant, who were pitching the idea of a biopic about the Nirvana frontman.

Courtney explained:

“I understand how much of a game of roulette casting is. I am not here 22 years later bitching about losing a part playing someone’s side piece in a movie. On the podcast, I recount the day Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s**t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club. Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping. It’s a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles [than] that. Who cares? The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt.”

Brad and his production company Plan B Entertainment continued to reach out to Courtney about the movie, she says, including during a 2020 Zoom meeting, in which she once again shut down the idea. On why she even agreed to meet, she detailed:

“With all this resentment in our history, one might ask why I took yet another pitch for Kurt’s film from Brad after all these years? It’s because I’m in recovery. And resentment is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies. I was over being mad about it. Plus, I heard Pitt was dealing with the same demons. So, we might both have changed our spiritual world views. Not to be.”

Oof!

Taking even more jabs at Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband, the Malibu vocalist argued Brad STILL continued to hound her about the project, even after she rejected his ideas several times — leaving her no choice but to call him out in public. She continued:

“It’s not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it. It’s that I said NO on the Zoom and that was not enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored. I had no plans to bring it up with Marc Maron but up it came. I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt — unless I said it in public. I don’t want Brad to be pissed off at me and become his resentment. I want him to do better. I’m not into assault. Cmon brother Pitt. I wish you well, truly.”

“Assault”? Yeesh. What kinds of things has Brad been saying or doing to get this movie made? Sounds like he needs to lay off the pitching! It’s clearly not happening. While she felt the need to clarify her initial comments, Courtney definitely doesn’t care what the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood star thinks of her these days, adding:

“If he’s mad at me, that’s his problem. I enjoy him as a movie star immensely. Not so much as a biopic producer. Hope this clarifies, and thanks for your time.”

Also, she made it very clear she holds no resentment towards any of the other creatives, including David Fincher who fired her! She concluded:

“I’m sure Helena Bonham Carter was utterly meant to be Marla Singer and I do not bear her or Edward Norton or David Fincher or Art Linson — all people whose work & genius I respect immensely — any ill will.”

Whoa. Brad really pissed her off! We wonder what he said to her in their very first pitch meeting to cause this decades-long feud!? Must’ve been bad! Ch-ch-check out her full post (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Who knew these two has so much beef?? Give us your take on this drama (below)!

