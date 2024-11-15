Zach Bryan Seemingly Taunts Brianna Chickenfry By Posting Pic With Cat She Says He Stole!

Got A Tip?

Jeez. This is worse than Zach Bryan staying silent!

On Thursday, the country musician seemed to taunt his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry by posting a photo with the cat she claims he stole after their breakup late last month. WTF! The Pink Skies crooner took to his Instagram Story to share a selfie of the little cat named Stump sitting on his shoulder. He captioned it:

“[proud of] you too ol stump cat, best shoulder parrot around”

Seriously, dude?!

The cat selfie came after a video of him playing fetch with his dog. Take a look (below):

(c) Zach Bryan/Instagram

Wooooow!

This comes just days after the Barstools Sports podcaster told fans on TikTok that “one of the hardest parts” of the split is missing their pets, both of whom were buddies with her dog Boston. On Sunday, she spilled the tea about the catnapping, saying:

“I miss Stump so much. I wanna f**king kidnap him. But when [Bryan] left and didn’t tell me anything, he took Stump out of spite. He didn’t even like cats. … I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?”

Then on Thursday, she added on her IG Story:

“How do we get stump back”

(c) Brianna Chickenfry/Instagram

The pic was posted around an hour after Zach’s pic. It’s unclear if this was a direct reaction to his selfie, but either way, Bri’s clearly still missing Stump so this is a really s**tty thing for him to do!

Reactions?! Do you think Zach meant to be so shady? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Brianna Chickenfry/Zach Bryan/Instagram]

Nov 15, 2024 08:13am PDT

