Bride Demands Money Back From Wedding Photographer 4 YEARS LATER: 'I'm Divorced Now'

You think being a bridezilla is a temporary condition? Nope!

A photographer has gone viral after sharing screenshots of an absolutely BONKERS conversation he had with a particularly picky bride last month. Apparently, four years after doing his job and getting beautiful snaps of her wedding, he’s now facing demands to give her money back. Why? Oh, because she got divorced and decided she no longer wants the pics!

The anonymous bride texted Lance Romeo, the photog, with the unusual request — so in response he posted the screenshots on Facebook and Twitter, writing:

“I swear my life is a movie. You can’t make this stuff up.”

In the screenshots, the bride can be seen asking:

“Hi Romeo how are you? I don’t know if you still remember me. You did photoshoot for me at my wedding in Durban 2019”

The confused photographer asked how he could be of service — and the reply he got was probably the last thing he expected. The former bride explained:

“Well I’m now divorced and those pictures I and my ex husband don’t need them anymore. You did a wonderful job on them but they went to waste as we are now divorced, I will need a refund of the amount we paid you because we don’t need them anymore.”

Hahahahaha WHAT?! Seriously??? The pictures were already four years old at this point, and now she wants a refund?? Wild…

Romeo said what we’re all thinking, replying:

“Pardon me? This has to be a joke right?”

To which his former client said:

“No dear I’m very serious”

What?? Just… what??

The photographer, who exhibited way more patience than most would, tried to politely yet firmly explain why he absolutely would not be giving her a refund:

“I’m very sorry to hear that you and your husband divorced, but as I’m sure you can figure out that that’s not going to happen. Photography is a none [sic] refundable service once I’ve already delivered to you the service and the pictures. I can’t refund you because I can’t untake the pictures. Take care now”

After this, the woman went absolutely full Karen and tried to argue with him, saying she was entitled to a refund four years on because he didn’t make it clear in his contracts she couldn’t get a refund upon divorce years later. The old Air Bud defense: you know, there’s no rule that says a dog can’t play basketball? LOLz!

But Romeo didn’t let this wear him down! He argued back until the woman eventually declared she’d be contacting her “lawyers” — because apparently she thought that would scare him or something? In a last-ditch effort to get her money, she said she’d settle for “70%” back, to which the fed up photog replied with a sassy:

“Tell your lawyer to call me”

LOLz!!

After this thread gained media attention, the woman’s ex-husband actually reached out to Romeo and apologized on her behalf! And in the biggest plot twist ever, by the end the former bride in question was asking for a “divorce shoot”! He better make sure he highlights no refunds in that contract! Whether she ends up reconciling or not! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the whole wild thread plus Romeo’s response videos (below):

I swear my life is a movie ????????‍♂️???? you can't make this stuff up. ThaboBesterArrested Musa xoli Boity #NOTA

Pretoria East Dr Pashy #RIPAKA Ananias Mathe Venda #AskAMan Bonagni Fassie Midrand Stage 5 Andile Costa #DrNandipha Gayton Langa Penuel pic.twitter.com/3RKTkY1OkD — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 11, 2023

Update: been getting messages asking I do a video talking about the refund lady. Here it is pic.twitter.com/2hyC5tgYtF — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 13, 2023

UPDATE: we got the Husband. Update tomorrow when he gets back to me pic.twitter.com/QUYVVbIwfe — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) April 14, 2023

UPDATE : she wants a divorce shoot ???? pic.twitter.com/xLgclVuVtq — LanceRomeoPhotography (@LanceRomeo) May 9, 2023

We wonder if he ever got the call from that lawyer?? Such a HIGHlarious attempt to get a refund! We’re sure she was hurting from her divorce, but that doesn’t have anything to do with her photographer!

Have U ever dealt with someone like this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

