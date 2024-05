“There is one where I am very naked on camera and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f**k you’ to all the conversations surrounding my body. It was amazingly empowering. Having now watched those scenes, I’m so proud of them.” – Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan on the nude scene she does for the series to Stylist

[Image via Netflix/CBS Mornings/YouTube.]