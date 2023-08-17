Britney Spears Allegedly Got Violent With Sam Asghari -- Details

More has come out about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari‘s breakup.

By now you have heard that the 29-year-old has filed for divorce from the singer after more than a year of marriage, saying it was due to the old catch-all: “irreconcilable differences.” However, there has been a lot of speculation about what led to the divorce, including rumors they got into a fight and Sam accused her of cheating. Others have come forward to claim their relationship had been “toxic” for a while. Oof.

Related: Britney’s Family Worried About Lack Of Support System

Now, we’re learning more about just how unhealthy their relationship was behind closed doors. And it’s bad, y’all. According to TMZ on Thursday, Sam often told people that the 41-year-old pop sensation was allegedly violent toward him throughout their seven-year relationship. The alleged fights would get so bad security had to get in the middle sometimes.

An insider claimed to the outlet there was one incident where the actor was sleeping in their bed one night and Britney suddenly started punching him. The alleged incident happened earlier this year, around the time when Sam was pictured with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm. When photographers asked him about the injuries, he brushed it off and asked them not to photograph him.

TMZ’s sources further shared that Sam was very worried as the superstar allegedly would “fly off the handle” about the smallest of things — and was fascinated by knives?! In fact, the outlet alleged knives are placed all over their home, including in the bedroom. An insider noted Brit “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”

Whoa…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via WENN, Sam Asghari/Instagram]