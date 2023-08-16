Britney Spears' Marriage To Sam Asghari Was 'Toxic' For Months Before Breakup!

After months of, shall we say, curious speculation about their relationship, it does look like Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have finally split up!

TMZ was first to report news of the breakup, with multiple outlets confirming with their own sources immediately afterward. This seems very real, y’all!

Now People is reporting a separation was more or less inevitable considering the state of their relationship lately. And when we say lately, we mean for months now. One source told the mag:

“It’s been very toxic between them for a long time.”

Oof. Something tells us this confidant is not attempting to make a Britney Spears song title pun — just telling it like it is, unfortunately. We’ve already heard the breakup is following a huge blowout fight in which Sam accused Britney of cheating. But this is just the worst in a series of fights, per sources.

An insider told People the same thing:

“Their marriage has been on the rocks for months. There has been constant drama. It’s sad.”

They added that although the marriage definitely isn’t working, pulling the trigger on the D-word might be hard for Brit:

“A divorce would be devastating for Britney.”

The couple have been together since 2016 but only walked down the aisle last year, in June. So they’ve only been man and wife for a year and two months. Obviously that feels tragically short for a marriage — but it does best Britney’s briefest union by about a year and two months.

She infamously was married to high school sweetie Jason Alexander for less than three days back in 2004, basically a whirlwind weekend in Vegas after which Jason was sent packing by Brit’s team.

And of course she was married again shortly afterward to Kevin Federline. That lasted from 2004 to 2007 — and in that time she had her two boys. But that also ended in heartbreak for Brit. So one can sympathize why a third divorce would be such a blow for the Baby One More Time singer. But that does seem to be the way things are headed.

A source told TMZ that Britney won’t have the final say in the matter as it’s Sam who’s looking to make the move legal:

“It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Poor Britney. But if they really are fighting all the time, sometimes it’s better to be apart.

What do YOU think of reports Britney and Sam have been “toxic” with one another behind closed doors?

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram.]