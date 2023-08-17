Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears -- And The Prenup Will Be Contested!!

Well, it’s official. Just hours after it was revealed Sam Asghari and Britney Spears split up after just over one year of marriage amid claims the musician allegedly cheated on her husband, the aspiring actor has already filed for divorce.

According to TMZ on Wednesday night, Sam cited the standard reason for divorce in his docs, claiming the pair split because of “irreconcilable differences.” Oh, and they’ve been on the outs for a while now! He listed their date of separation as July 28, 20f23.

That’s just a few weeks after their 1st wedding anniversary on June 9. Damn. It’s also pretty quickly after the Circus vocalist’s Las Vegas incident in which she claims she was “backhanded” by an NBA player’s security guard. At the time, Sam was super protective of her, so, what happened?!

Related: Ben Affleck ‘Happy & Thriving’ While He & J.Lo Celebrate His Birthday!

If you ask sources on his side, they’d tell ya Brit allegedly cheated. But if you ask her camp, they’re confident that never happened and that this was more about “fundamental issues” in their relationship and differences in opinion about what “their future as a couple” looks like. She’s also reportedly felt like her partner didn’t give her the time of day lately, creating a rift in the romance.

But all that drama aside, there’s something else that seems even more concerning. Sam’s not just breaking up with Britney, he’s coming after her money! As some sources have been speculating, it appears this is going to be a nasty battle! The model is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees to be covered by the pop star, but that’s not all! He is also contesting the prenup!

Per the outlet, Sam’s lawyer Neal Hersh suggested the fitness trainer is opposing the legal document he signed before the couple’s nuptials, which was set in place to protect the singer’s fortune worth an estimated $60 million. The legal filing stated:

“[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

Insisting they have shared property he’d like a cut of, the papers added:

“There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.”

To be honest, it seems unlikely that a judge would declare the prenuptial agreement invalid — but they may not even need to bring this to court! One source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet the Crossroads alum will just write her ex a check for whatever he’s asking and be done with it, but, um, is this because he’s allegedly threatening her?!

Yeah, you read that right. Right after the split was announced, a shocking report from Page Six dropped. It claimed Sam is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

WTF!?!

Related: Sandra Bullock ‘Heartbroken’ Over The Blind Side Scandal

If that’s true, it calls into question his entire relationship with the superstar! Was he always just after her money?? For what it’s worth, the 41-year-old has secured one of the most famous divorce lawyers to help her fight this. Per Page Six, she’ll be working with Laura Wasser, who is an expert when it comes to prenups!

While some facts are still unclear about why these two are going their separate ways, one thing seems to be increasingly clear: they had a “toxic” relationship for months before the split. Several sources have insisted they were struggling for a long time in their relationship, such as an insider for ET who said on Wednesday night:

“Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat. The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

Sadly, an insider also told the outlet that Britney “has not been doing well” during this breakup — and there are several reasons for this. They detailed:

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions. She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.”

That’s terrible timing. Thankfully, she does have a strong support system helping her get through this:

“She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her.”

She needs all the love she can get right now, especially if this split is about to get as ugly as it seems! These two were together for nearly seven years, so we imagine this is heartbreaking no matter the circumstances. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Britney Spears/Instagram]