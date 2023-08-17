Britney Spears' Family Worried About Her Lack Of A Support System Amid Divorce -- As Jamie Lynn Spears Subtly Reacts!

Breakups are never easy, but for Britney Spears, losing Sam Asghari could mean losing her entire support system.

It’s no secret the pop star has distanced herself from her family after getting out of a conservatorship. After the strict control she was under — which consisted of doctors, specialists, and a team constantly managing her daily life — she was enjoying her newfound freedom with her husband as her main confidant looking out for her well-being. But now that he’s filed for divorce, the singer has been left all alone — and it’s freaking her inner circle out!

A source told TMZ on Thursday that the Baby One More Time artist only has about one person on her side now, saying sadly:

“She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there’s her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff.”

Yeesh!

We know what you might be thinking. What about her mom Lynne Spears? They just reunited in May and it seemed to go well. Unfortunately, it turns out Britney is yet again at odds with all her family members.

Related: Bethenny Frankel Accused Of Manipulating Raquel Leviss In Podcast!

Insiders with direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet the mother-daughter relationship has taken a turn for the worse again and they are NOT on speaking terms! Oh no!

The Crossroads alum is also having issues with her siblings, especially her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and is not speaking with her father, Jamie Spears. A Page Six source close to the hitmaker revealed she is not “on good terms with her family,” elaborating:

“Her meeting with her mom [Lynne Spears in May] went OK, but there’s still a lot of hurt there, so they haven’t quite reconciled. Britney is still very angry with [her sister] Jamie Lynn [Spears], too.”

Britney and Jamie Lynn have been butting heads for a loooong time now, but after the 41-year-old’s successful meeting with her momma, there were reports the matriarch wanted her daughters to reconcile, too. And it actually seemed like they were getting along better when the dancer suggested she went to the Zoey 102 set in June!

But…

Related: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Reveals She’s ‘Not Good’ In Raw Video

Another source claimed “Britney and Jamie Lynn never met up” over the summer, “contrary to what Britney said” on social media. Weird! While the sisters aren’t talking these days, the Sweet Magnolias actress did subtly react to the divorce buzz! On Wednesday, she was caught “liking” an Instagram post from People announcing the couple’s split.

Hmm…

Does this mean she’s supportive of the breakup? Such an inneresting way to comment on a very tough time in a family member’s life…

So far, Britney’s other family members have not reacted to the split. Her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, just moved to Hawaii, and according to TMZ‘s sources, they left without saying goodbye. On top of all that, she reportedly has no friends around to support her either! Jeez! She really is on her own…

Because of this, her mom and other loved ones are very worried about her now that she is living alone. Per Page Six‘s intel, the Grammy winner is “isolated, especially now without Sam,” who reportedly moved out last week. TMZ sources went a step further, suggesting the Princess of Pop “isn’t capable of handling things on her own,” as the outlet put it, meaning someone will have to step up ASAP to help her get through this rough patch.

Also, the Toxic vocalist is about to enter a very significant time in her life as she prepares for the launch of her memoir, The Woman In Me, out in October. She signed off on the final copy a few weeks back, per TMZ, so the book is still set to be published (and it likely won’t include any of this divorce drama). But if she plans to promote it, like in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey perhaps, it’ll be a busy and emotional time for her. It’d be good if she had some support through it! Despite the worry this breakup is causing others, Page Six’s source insisted she “is hanging in there, all things considered.” We hope so! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN & Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram]