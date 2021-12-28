Planning Comeback? Britney Spears Says Quitting Music Was A 'F**k You' To Family After 'Awful Things' No One Knows About!

Britney Spears has a new lease on life — so what does she plan to do with it?

According to a source, the pop star plans to put herself out there again — and finally perform music again!. As you may know, she stepped out of the public eye for years as she fought her conservatorship battle behind the scenes. She even flat-out refused to perform again as long as her father was in charge.

In a brutally honest Instagram post on Monday, the Grammy winner got into the source of that decision — her family’s mistreatment. She explained:

“From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial. It was too much to really face… I chose the fake denial ‘everything’s totally fine’ approach because I didn’t want to cause conflict. I was NICE, FAKE and I was absolutely screaming inside ….. I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable !!!!!”

The Stronger singer described being denied creative control of her career during the decade-plus of her conservatorship, particularly when she requested to include “new songs and remixes of my old songs” for her shows:

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs….. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas… and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’ !!!!! It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes… yet the person who owns the music is always told no!!!!”

“A set up to make me fail.” Damn. She added, pointedly towards Jamie Lynn Spears:

“They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?”

Damn. Britney admitted the decision to stop was pretty much a way of saying “f**k you” to her family and everyone in the industry who was using and abusing her. She opened up:

“So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore…. That’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business !!!! They really hurt me !!!!!! Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense with it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work … it’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win…”

So hold on a second… if quitting was subconsciously letting them win… is she teasing that she’s no longer going to do that??

Now that she’s back in control, an insider told Entertainment Tonight she’s already putting out feelers:

“Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table. She’s excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past.”

They added:

“Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She’s just waiting for the right time for everything.”

AH-Mazing! We SO hope this is true!

Things have certainly turned around since the conservatorship was terminated. For one thing, she’s now engaged to longtime BF and “huge support” Sam Asghari, and “their relationship is even stronger since getting engaged,” according to the ET insider. In her post, Brit acknowledged these major life changes, writing:

“Last year was growth for me… I still have a ways to go!!! My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much I mean geez !!!! We are just people and I’m not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it !!!!!”

She reiterated that abuse and neglect from her family “embarrassed me and hurt me deeply,” and that “tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped.” However, she also said she was “extremely insecure and probably [cares] too much.” She concluded the post encouraging her followers to pray.

Read Britney’s full lengthy statement, which touches on everything from record deals to the problem of evil — yes, really! — (below)!

Definitely a lot to digest from Britney, but we’re so glad she has the freedom to reflect and process all that she’s been through over these tumultuous years. Whether she decides to get back into music again or not, we hope she feels safe, happy, and loved in the New Year.

