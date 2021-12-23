Britney Spears Teases NEW MUSIC & Proves She Still Has The Pipes In New IG Post!

OMG OMG OMG, puh-LEASE don’t let this be a joke!

Britney Spears got fans’ hearts racing on Wednesday with brand new Instagram video in which she proves she can still hit those hardest notes — and sustain them!

Wow! But it isn’t just the video that’s the big headline here. It’s the caption! She wrote:

“I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t”

OK, Britney shading the hell out of her family is juicy but hardly new.

What we do love is how much she’s tooting her own horn — especially when she excerpted her bio, writing:

“…so I just read up on my self and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.⁣

⁣

Spears has sold 33.6 million albums in the U.S. and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she’s sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads)⁣”



We don’t know where she got the stats, but yes gurl, we ARE bowing down! She brought it back to her family, writing:

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!! Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣”

Hell. YES!!!

Still not the big news though! No, she hit us with a P.S. at the end that served as something of an exclamation point. She teased new music, writing:

“Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Squeeeeee!

Ch-ch-check out the singing vid and biggest pop music tease in years (below)!

Oh wow. Back in June, Britney actually directly addressed the question of whether she would perform again, saying on IG:

“The [final] question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I gonna take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?” the singer said. “I have no idea. I’m having fun right now, I’m in a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself so, that’s it.”

That was pretty non-committal. But six months later — and one full conservatorship removed — it sounds like she’s a little more hopeful! And now so are we! Woohoo!

[Image via Britney Spears/YouTube/Instagram.]