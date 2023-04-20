Britney Spears' Dad Is 'Unhappy About What Is Coming' In Her Tell-All Memoir!

Britney Spears is ready to spill the entire story on her long life in the public eye. But is her dad ready for it to come out?

Of course, Jamie Spears has been at the forefront of the long controversy surrounding the pop star’s now-former conservatorship. And with Britney prepping what promises to be a jaw-dropping tell-all memoir, it sounds like Jamie may be prepping action of his own. Legal action. Oh, boy!!

On Thursday morning, one of Jamie’s associates spoke to The US Sun about his take on Britney’s much-anticipated tell-all book coming soon from publisher Simon & Schuster. The book is supposed to touch on every aspect of the 41-year-old’s life: her rise to superstardom, her past relationships, her conservatorship, and more. And that is reportedly what has Jamie worried.

This “associate” explained:

“[Jamie will not] simply let his daughter write what she wants about him and destroy his reputation. He is ready to take action if there be anything that merits untruths or libel.”

Whoa!

Despite Brit’s $15 million deal, Jamie is prepared to fight back when the book comes out. A “Las Vegas-based friend” of Britney’s dad added:

“Britney will not get to print and say what she wants. The legal team at the publisher knows Jamie is unhappy about what is coming and has charged his lawyers to take steps to prevent untruths being told. It is down to the publisher’s lawyers to decide what they will print and to leave out. He is not simply going to take this all because his daughter said it. He is willing to fight to present his truth even if that means filing lawsuits.”

From the publishing house to the courtroom??

That Sin City source went on to suggest that future legal tussles in Europe and other places could look very different from what goes on in America once the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s memoir comes out:

“Naturally, his legal team knew that this would be a very complicated case given the US’ free speech legislation. But Jamie feels he has a right to question Britney’s state of mind during the conservatorship. Across Europe, there are very different libel rules. And that would need to be taken into consideration.”

Sounds contentious, to say the least.

The memoir’s release date hasn’t been announced, but multiple reports in recent weeks suggest the book is finished — and will be coming as soon as this fall. Something tells us the s**t is going to hit the fan whenever this book debuts… and not just for Jamie!

Are YOU looking forward to Britney telling her own story??

