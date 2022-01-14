Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back HARD At Britney's Call-Out Over Memoir, Says Her Sister Is Not Telling The 'Truth'

Jamie Lynn Spears is doubling down on her side of the ongoing public saga involving big sister Britney Spears.

Late on Thursday’s evening, the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum opened up about the situation in a new Instagram post. Of course, it comes on the heels of Britney’s surprising Twitter tirade hours before that about Jamie Lynn’s recent GMA interview publicizing her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which hits bookshelves next Tuesday.

In the new IG statement, Jamie Lynn wearily addresses Britney’s newest claims about the family’s past, and it sounds like the younger sister is at her wit’s end with the whole drama.

While she doesn’t mention any specifics, Jamie Lynn is clear to claim that things are not actually the way they seem while alluding to Brit’s viral Twitter tirade:

“Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Central to the mom of two in this situation is the social media firestorm which, Jamie Lynn alleges, all stems from Britney’s “vague and accusatory” messages.

Cryptically, the actress claims that her superstar big sister could “tell the truth and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.” Jamie Lynn added:

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to. Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

On a roll, she continued from there, claiming her book is not about her world-famous sister:

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

And Jamie Lynn concluded:

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

Wow.

