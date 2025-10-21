Britney Spears' Dating Life Is DANGEROUS, Says Source -- Here's What She's Doing Wrong!

Britney Spears is back on the market — but her inner circle is really nervous for her!

Ever since cutting things off with her on-again, off-again boyfriend (and former housekeeper) Paul Richard Soliz in April, the pop star has been dating around, trying to find her perfect person. She even posted about being on a date in an Instagram video last month. While enjoying a moment to herself in the bathroom, she complained:

“Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom. … Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible. Psss show effort, no makeup.”

It didn’t sound like it was going well! See it HERE.

The hits may keep coming for the pop star though, according to sources for Radar Online on Tuesday! For a couple reasons! First, they say Brit Brit doesn’t have very high standards for the guys she goes out with! An insider explained:

“The fact is she’s taking chances dating guys she doesn’t even know that well — guys she’s met on social media or who have worked for her.”

Oh no! She’s just giving a shot to anyone who’s convenient? Hitting her up on socials or just… in her sphere? That’s way too small a dating pool!

And it gets worse. The reason she doesn’t have some besties to help her sort the trash from the smash? She’s getting her “friends” in pretty much the same way! Just whoever is around! The insider claims:

“She’s randomly picking workers for her household and making them part of her squad.”

Oh no. We aren’t talking about hanging with co-workers — these are her employees! That’s a big no-no! When you’re as rich and famous as her, that’s risky territory! You never know someone’s true intentions!

Plus, it gets complicated even worse when you become lovers with your paid employees — which is exactly what she’s doing, the source says:

“She’s built a network of so-called friends that way, and she relies on the gals for pep talks and the guys for booty calls.”

Oh no! Brit is s**tting where she eats! That’s not safe at all!

Britney’s really lax about it all, too! The insider said she doesn’t ask her partners to sign NDAs — because she’s afraid it’ll drive them away! She also freely spends a ton on dates, which she has every right to do. But again, it all goes back to intentions!

Because of Brit’s casual dating style, many in her close circle are really concerned for her, the source shared:

“What’s important to her is her needs are met — both emotionally and physically. That means more to her than worrying about the character of people she’s bringing home.”

The source stressed:

“People who truly care about her worry she’s putting herself in dangerous situations, but they don’t know how to stop it.”

Oof. If she’s really dating so dangerously, you’d hope someone would be brave enough to speak up. But then again, the Circus vocalist has dealt with years of having other people tell her what to do, so who knows if she’d even listen! Maybe she’d just kick that person to the curb and ask a housekeeper to back her up? That’s what it sounds like…

Her ex Paul was a convicted felon and said to be a deadbeat dad, so… these sources might be on to something. Maybe Britney needs to start vetting her men — AND HER FRIENDS — more and be less willing to settle! She deserves to have her fun, go on cute dates, and get to know whoever she wants, but doing it safely is so important!

Thoughts, y’all? Let us know (below)!

