Britney Spears

Britney Spears Dumps Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz! AGAIN!

Britney Spears Dumps Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz! AGAIN!

Britney Spears is single again!

In case you missed it, the pop star and her felon boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, got back together in early February. Paparazzi caught the pair hanging out at the Lily Pad Playground in the San Fernando Valley at the time with two of his nine children, and she formed a very close bond them. However, their reconciliation was short-lived! They’ve broken up again!

Multiple outlets confirmed the news on Tuesday. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Britney dumped Paul weeks ago. Insiders told Page Six it happened in late February. Since the former couple spent Valentine’s Day grabbing Jack-in-the-Box with his children, the split most likely occurred sometime after.

It is unknown what caused the breakup this time. Those close to Britney and Paul believe the relationship is over for good, per TMZ, but no one can be too sure with these two! After the hotel incident and her accusation that he helped the paparazzi get a pic of her following the settlement of her conservatorship case against Jamie Spears, we thought she would never rekindle things with him! Yet that didn’t happen! So, you never really know! Hopefully, the split is permanent! Insiders told TMZ Paul already had removed his personal belongings from her home in LA. That is a good sign so far!

What are your reactions to the breakup news, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

Apr 09, 2025 08:00am PDT

