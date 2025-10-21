Kevin Federline Details Another 'Final Straw' In Britney Spears Relationship -- And It Involves Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan!

Kevin Federline remembers the moment he knew his marriage to Britney Spears was over.

Detailing (another) “final straw” of the romance in his new book, You Thought You Knew, out now, the dancer said a phone call with his wife and her pals Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan was the beginning of the end. Per TMZ on Monday, the pop star was taking care of the couple’s kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were both just babies at the time. Kevin explained:

“I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call.”

He got on the line to hear Britney and the other A-listers — from all the way across the country — begging for him to come home:

“It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw.”

And this wasn’t the only time something like this had happened — it’s just the incident that stood out the most. Apparently, Kevin had seen pics of the friends partying it up while he was away, but nothing was as jarring or concerning to him as hearing his children “crying,” he recalled:

“I’d already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris’s Malibu place. But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then.”

It made the actor realize the Baby One More Time hitmaker “wasn’t ready to change” and he “couldn’t keep waiting for her to figure it out.”

After just two years of marriage, Britney filed for divorce in November 2006. The split was finalized in July 2007. All this came after another breaking point for Kev, though!

In his book, he detailed the toxic relationship he had with the performer, claiming she would allegedly get violent with him. He also accused her of using cocaine while she was still breastfeeding. He’d walked into her “snorting a fat line of coke” in his dressing room at his Playing With Fire album release party in ’06 and asked her not to go home and breastfeed while the drug was still in her system, but she supposedly threw a drink in his face and stormed out. He reflected:

“That was the proverbial final straw, the breastfeeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us.”

So, it seems like there were a lot of moments that made him realize this relationship wasn’t going to work…

At this time, Britney hasn’t responded to specific allegations, but she’s slammed the book numerous times, accusing Kevin of spreading “lies” about her.

