Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kevin Federline Details Another 'Final Straw' In Britney Spears Relationship -- And It Involves Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan! Dua Lipa's Fiancé Callum Turner Reveals Couple's UNBELIEVABLE Meet-Cute Story -- But Does Anyone Believe It?? Kevin Federline Says Seeing Britney Spears Wearing THIS 'Haunted' Him -- And Led To Custody Fight Britney Spears Says She Has 'Brain Damage' While Clapping Back At Kevin Federline's 'Garbage' Book! Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Slapped Him While She Was Holding Their Son -- But Why?? Kevin Federline Complains About Britney Spears' $40K Monthly Checks -- Says It 'Didn't Stretch As Far As You'd Think'! Kevin Federline Reveals The Brutal Way He Found Out Britney Spears Filed For Divorce!  What Britney Spears' Sons Think Of Dad Kevin Federline's Bombshell Book Kevin Federline Alleges Britney Spears Wished Kids Dead, Punched Sean Preston, & Verbally Mistreated Them! Britney Spears Blasts Kevin Federline For 'Humiliating' And 'Angry' Tell-All Memoir Stories Kevin Federline Admits He & Britney Spears Slept Together The Night They Met -- Meaning He CHEATED! Jamie Lynn Spears SLAMMED Sister Britney In Brutal Messages To Kevin Federline! And Now He's Sharing Them...

Kevin Federline

Kevin Federline Details Another 'Final Straw' In Britney Spears Relationship -- And It Involves Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan!

Kevin Federline Details Another 'Final Straw' In Britney Spears Relationship -- And It Involves Paris Hilton & Lindsay Lohan

Kevin Federline remembers the moment he knew his marriage to Britney Spears was over.

Detailing (another) “final straw” of the romance in his new book, You Thought You Knew, out now, the dancer said a phone call with his wife and her pals Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan was the beginning of the end. Per TMZ on Monday, the pop star was taking care of the couple’s kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were both just babies at the time. Kevin explained:

“I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call.”

Related: Kevin Complains About Britney’s $40K Monthly Checks

He got on the line to hear Britney and the other A-listers — from all the way across the country — begging for him to come home:

“It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over. I could hear Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw.”

Oof.

And this wasn’t the only time something like this had happened — it’s just the incident that stood out the most. Apparently, Kevin had seen pics of the friends partying it up while he was away, but nothing was as jarring or concerning to him as hearing his children “crying,” he recalled:

“I’d already seen the photos in the tabloids, the ones of her out with them all night, partying at Paris’s Malibu place. But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then.”

It made the actor realize the Baby One More Time hitmaker “wasn’t ready to change” and he “couldn’t keep waiting for her to figure it out.”

After just two years of marriage, Britney filed for divorce in November 2006. The split was finalized in July 2007. All this came after another breaking point for Kev, though!

In his book, he detailed the toxic relationship he had with the performer, claiming she would allegedly get violent with him. He also accused her of using cocaine while she was still breastfeeding. He’d walked into her “snorting a fat line of coke” in his dressing room at his Playing With Fire album release party in ’06 and asked her not to go home and breastfeed while the drug was still in her system, but she supposedly threw a drink in his face and stormed out. He reflected:

“That was the proverbial final straw, the breastfeeding thing. Her reaction. That’s what ended us.”

So, it seems like there were a lot of moments that made him realize this relationship wasn’t going to work

At this time, Britney hasn’t responded to specific allegations, but she’s slammed the book numerous times, accusing Kevin of spreading “lies” about her.

Reactions? Share ’em (below).

[Image via R Lawrence/WENN & ET/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 21, 2025 08:00am PDT

Share This